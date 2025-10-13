Single-window clearance portal for mining projects likely by December

The Centre is planning to intensify advance-level exploration of critical mineral blocks before putting them for auction, a move which seeks to boost investor confidence and comes against the backdrop of miners’ lukewarm response received during different tranches of auctions recently.

The government is also planning to launch a single-window clearance portal for mining projects by December, which will expedite the mining project execution, including that of critical minerals, said a senior official.

“The mines ministry is working towards ensuring an advanced level of exploration (G2) before critical mineral blocks are put up