Home / Economy / News / Single-window clearance portal for mining projects likely by December

Single-window clearance portal for mining projects likely by December

To boost investor confidence in the critical minerals sector, the Mines Ministry will move to advanced-level (G2) exploration before auctions and launch an online clearance portal by December

Rare Earth minerals
Based on exploration, the government grants licences. | File Image

Saket Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

The Centre is planning to intensify advance-level exploration of critical mineral blocks before putting them for auction, a move which seeks to boost investor confidence and comes against the backdrop of miners’ lukewarm response received during different tranches of auctions recently.
 
The government is also planning to launch a single-window clearance portal for mining projects by December, which will expedite the mining project execution, including that of critical minerals, said a senior official. 
“The mines ministry is working towards ensuring an advanced level of exploration (G2) before critical mineral blocks are put up
