Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Petty tax dispute relief scheme: Interest, penalty to be waived off too

The withdrawal does not entitle taxpayers to take credit or refund

tax
Premium

Representative Picture

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Interest, penalty, fee, cess, and surcharge on taxpayers will also be withdrawn under the petty dispute relief scheme, which was announced in the Interim Budget for 2024-25. But the remission of these demands would not end criminal proceedings, either started or planned, against the tax assessee.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued an order stating that the remission of petty demands will not include the demands of tax deducted at source and tax collected at source raised on deductors and collectors of income tax. This withdrawal does not entitle taxpayers to take credit or refund.

The scheme

Also Read

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

Mystery of 40,000 manufacturers disappearing from tax data amid Covid-19

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 10 days in FY24: CBDT

New angel tax regime: No scrutiny of recognised startups, says CBDT

Decarbonisation of fertiliser sector: India's 2070 'net zero' road map

Infra to be vital component for India to become developed nation: Puri

Religious minorities saw greater loss of regular wage jobs, shows PLFS data

No decision to reduce import duty on rubber as of now, says govt

Piyush Goyal confident of interest rate cut by RBI in coming months

Topics : taxpayers tax administration CBDT Taxation Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon