Petty tax dispute relief scheme: Interest, penalty to be waived off too

Interest, penalty, fee, cess, and surcharge on taxpayers will also be withdrawn under the petty dispute relief scheme, which was announced in the Interim Budget for 2024-25. But the remission of these demands would not end criminal proceedings, either started or planned, against the tax assessee.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued an order stating that the remission of petty demands will not include the demands of tax deducted at source and tax collected at source raised on deductors and collectors of income tax. This withdrawal does not entitle taxpayers to take credit or refund.

The scheme