Vegetable prices shoot up in major cities as rains disrupt supply lines

Vegetable prices have spiked in major cities as copious rains in August and September have disrupted supply lines.Among the worst affected have been green vegetables such as coriander leaves (dhaniya) whose prices have jumped by a mind-numbing 350 percent in Delhi markets in the last month.In Mumbai, spinach rates have risen by 100 percent in the last one month. The price impact of supply disruption on veggies varies a lot between markets as production is highly localized and fragmented.Trading in mandis also gets impacted in heavy rains