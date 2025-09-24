Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No major rise in insurance sales despite zero GST, say distributors

No major rise in insurance sales despite zero GST, say distributors

The industry, however, believes that it is too early to see a proper trend

Insurers have decided to pass on the full benefit to policyholders until they reprice the products. | File Image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The implementation of zero GST on individual health and life insurance policies has not led to a major surge in sales, as most recent ones have stemmed from pent-up demand and policy issuances that were postponed between the announcement of the GST exemption and its implementation, insurance distributors said.
 
The industry, however, believes that it is too early to see a proper trend.
 
"It is too early to speak of a trend. There is a good flow of enquiries and there have been purchases by people who had finished their analysis, but were waiting till September 22 to buy policies.
