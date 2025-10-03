GST cuts and rebates to power Diwali sales to ₹4.75 trillion: CAIT

The recent cuts in goods and services tax ( GST ) slabs have spurred demand momentum in the country, with Diwali sales expected to cross Rs 4.75 trillion this year, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Friday.

“Both direct and indirect taxes have gone down after the income tax rebates announced in the Budget this year and the GST rate cuts. All of this has come as a big relief to both consumers and retailers and has, in turn, spurred consumption in the crucial festival season,” Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, told Business Standard.

Over the