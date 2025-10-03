Friday, October 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST cuts and rebates to power Diwali sales to ₹4.75 trillion: CAIT

GST cuts and rebates to power Diwali sales to ₹4.75 trillion: CAIT

CAIT says GST rate cuts and income tax rebates have spurred demand momentum, with Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.75 trillion this year, up from Rs 4.25 trillion in 2024

Industry analysts project the new GST rates could increase sales by 15-20% as retailers pass savings on to buyers. | File Image
premium

Demand is not limited to apparel, with categories such as consumer durables, particularly television sets, seeing stronger traction. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent cuts in goods and services tax (GST) slabs have spurred demand momentum in the country, with Diwali sales expected to cross Rs 4.75 trillion this year, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Friday.
 
“Both direct and indirect taxes have gone down after the income tax rebates announced in the Budget this year and the GST rate cuts. All of this has come as a big relief to both consumers and retailers and has, in turn, spurred consumption in the crucial festival season,” Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, told Business Standard.
 
Over the
Topics : GST Revamp festive season sale diwali shopping Festive sale
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon