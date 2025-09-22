GST cuts to fuel 15-20% festive sales surge in electronics: Analysts

India's electronics sector is expected to experience a robust 15-20 per cent sales surge during the 2025 festival season, with roughly half the growth attributed to recent goods and services tax ( GST ) reductions that lowered rates on several categories from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, according to tax experts tracking the market. These apply to key categories like TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and dishwashers.

The GST relief, which translated into 7-9 per cent price drops for consumers, accounts for an estimated 8-10 percentage points of the festival sales boost, while the remainder stems from organic demand