Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

Nudged by the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is set to expedite discussions with stakeholders on half a dozen separate plans for expansions and greenfield development of oil refineries, which have stalled due to land hurdles, lack of environmental clearances or funds. The move is to boost domestic crude output to meet the rising demand.
One of the projects under consideration is the contentious West Coast Refinery in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
The government will soon be forming a core team to look into the hurdles, revive talks and bring multiple stakeholders to the discussion table, officials said. This will include officials from the Ministry, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and others.
