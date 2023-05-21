close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Half a dozen stalled refinery expansion plans come under PMO radar

With national fuel demand rising quickly, core team of officials to look into issues holding up planned refinery projects

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
oil refinery, oil, gas
Premium

One of the projects under consideration is the contentious West Coast Refinery in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nudged by the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is set to expedite discussions with stakeholders on half a dozen separate plans for expansions and greenfield development of oil refineries, which have stalled due to land hurdles, lack of environmental clearances or funds. The move is to boost domestic crude output to meet the rising demand.
One of the projects under consideration is the contentious West Coast Refinery in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
The government will soon be forming a core team to look into the hurdles, revive talks and bring multiple stakeholders to the discussion table, officials said. This will include officials from the Ministry, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and others.
Or

Also Read

Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate

Immediate hurdle for Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas at Rs 589

Immediate hurdle for Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,725; Natural Gas to test Rs 380

Crude Oil may weaken below Rs 6,340; key support for Natural Gas at Rs 333

Near support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,030; Natural Gas to test Rs 285

India plans start-up exchange programme with Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine

Discoms' dues down by 3rd soon after enforcing Late Payment Surcharge Rule

FMCG makers expect sustained recovery with price reduction in FY24

Topics : oil marketing companies Petroleum Ministry PMO

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India plans start-up exchange programme with Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan

startups
2 min read

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Bank, money, Banks
3 min read

Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Discoms' dues down by 3rd soon after enforcing Late Payment Surcharge Rule

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

FMCG makers expect sustained recovery with price reduction in FY24

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

IPO
2 min read

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

IPO
2 min read
Premium

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Blackstone Inc.
1 min read

FPIs bring in Rs 30,945 cr in May on strong economic fundamentals

Over the past three months, FMCG stocks have cornered the highest FPI flows at $1.7 billion, according to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon