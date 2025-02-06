Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 12:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Hedging, cost cut: India Inc takes cover as rupee plunges against dollar

Hedging, cost cut: India Inc takes cover as rupee plunges against dollar

Firms securing forex, cross-currency cover

Rupee
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hit hard by the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar, Indian firms are adopting various measures, including securing forex and cross-currency covers and reducing input costs, to shield themselves from adverse impacts.
 
The rupee hit another closing low of 87.58 against the US dollar on Thursday amid weak domestic markets and importer demand for dollars. The Indian unit has lost 193 paise so far this year. Firms have slowed down foreign exchange borrowings to $125 million in January this year, a 79 per cent drop compared to January last year, when they raised $599 million. 
  “The widening current account
Topics : Rupee Indian rupee

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon