Households expect easing inflation and improved consumer confidence: RBI

Households expect easing inflation and improved consumer confidence: RBI

According to the RBI's May survey, households see inflation easing with stable near-term and improving one-year-ahead consumer confidence in both rural and urban areas

Rural consumer confidence for the current period remained at around the same level as the previous survey round.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Households in India see inflation easing in the one-year-ahead period. Consumer confidence in rural as well as urban areas is expected to remain stable in the near term and improve over the one-year-ahead period, according to Reserve Bank of India surveys conducted in May.
 
Households’ median perception of current inflation declined further by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.7 per cent compared with the March 2025 round of the survey. While inflation expectations for the next three months remained unchanged, the one-year-ahead expectation moderated by 20 bps to 9.5 per cent.
 
The bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households
