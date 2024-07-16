How India's brain drain and foreign students dip led to $6 billion deficit

The growing demand among Indian students for education at foreign universities, coupled with the declining intake of foreign students by Indian universities, has gradually but steadily created a $6 billion hole in India’s current account balance.

An analysis of the balance of payments (BoP) data shows education-related travel by Indians more than doubled in 10 years—from $2.46 billion in FY15 to $6.3 billion in FY24. The rise in the income level of the Indian middle class and better employment opportunities with higher wages outside India are often cited as reasons behind such a trend.

However, travel to