Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How India's brain drain and foreign students dip led to $6 billion deficit

The rising trend of Indian students studying abroad and the declining number of foreign students in India have contributed to a significant $6 billion deficit in the country's current account balance

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
The growing demand among Indian students for education at foreign universities, coupled with the declining intake of foreign students by Indian universities, has gradually but steadily created a $6 billion hole in India’s current account balance.

An analysis of the balance of payments (BoP) data shows education-related travel by Indians more than doubled in 10 years—from $2.46 billion in FY15 to $6.3 billion in FY24. The rise in the income level of the Indian middle class and better employment opportunities with higher wages outside India are often cited as reasons behind such a trend.

However, travel to

Also Read

People offer toy aeroplanes at the Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara wishing for visas to work abroad | Photo: Sarthak Choudhury

LS polls: Youths' foreign dreams overshadow all issues in Jalandhar

Gavel, law

Don't make us probe agency: Gujarat HC over attack on foreign students

Muslims offer namaz during the holy month of Ramadan

Int'l students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel

PremiumUniversities, Students, College students

Over 2,000 students, educators harmed in attacks within India, shows data

SBI Funds Management

SBI ties up with Flywire to make payments easier for foreign students

Topics : Foreign students deficit Indian students Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon