HP govt clears Rs 2,500-crore development project of tourism sector

HPTDC chairperson made the announcement while inaugurating the three-day Asian Rafting Championship in Nadaun in Hamirpur district

Tourism, Atal Tunnel

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Hamirpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government has given clearance to a Rs 2,500-crore project for the development of the tourism sector, the state's tourism development corporation's chairperson R S Bali said on Friday.
He made the announcement while inaugurating the three-day Asian Rafting Championship in Nadaun in Hamirpur district.
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) chairperson said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has entrusted him with a huge responsibility and that the project worth about Rs 2,500 crore, which will be executed with the help of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been given clearance.
Under the project, detailed project reports have been made for a tourism corporation hotel, wellness centre and water sports centre in Nadaun also, Bali said.
Twenty-four teams, including from Nepal, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, the Indian Army, the Border Security Force, and several states such as Karnataka and Sikkim, are taking part in the championship, which started in the Beas River near Nadaun. The 25-km race will end at Chambapatna near Dehra in Kangra district.
An Indian Army helicopter, state disaster response force team and police personnel have been stationed to attend to any emergency during the race, a statement issued here said.
The competition is being held in three categories men's, women's and mixed rafting.

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

