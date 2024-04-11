Lok Sabha polls: Hoping to win by a margin of 500,000, says Nitin Gadkari

It was 11.30 at night but even after a hard day of roadshows and a public meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in neighbouring Ramtek, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, contesting Lok Sabha election from Nagpur as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spoke to Aditi Phadnis about projects finished and unfinished, his dreams and convictions, at his residence in Nagpur. Edited excerpts:



So, a victory with a bigger margin than before? You won the 2019 election by a 220,000 margin?

I have told my workers to strive for 75 per cent of the vote for