Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / ICAI to knock on MCA door against proposed audit standard revision

ICAI to knock on MCA door against proposed audit standard revision

The NFRA, after its board meet, has suggested revisions to 40 Standards on Auditing

Audit
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will raise concerns with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) over revisions to two audit standards, sources in the institute told Business Standard.
 
After its 18th board meeting on Tuesday, the National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA) recommended revisions to 40 Standards on Auditing (SA), including SA 600 and SA 299, which deal with group and joint audits, respectively.
 
The ICAI had voiced its disagreement with these two standards during the NFRA board meeting. According to ICAI sources, aligning SA 600 and SA 299 with global norms would be detrimental to Indian firms
Topics : NFRA ICAI audit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon