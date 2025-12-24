Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / ICSI flags glitches on MCA V3 portal as December 31 filing deadline nears

ICSI flags glitches on MCA V3 portal as December 31 filing deadline nears

ICSI has flagged slowdowns, timeouts and outages on the MCA 21 version 3 portal; government sources say some issues stem from awareness gaps as fixes continue

ICSI
premium

ICSI said the transition to an advanced digital landscape presents certain technical challenges, but it is collaborating with MCA to resolve ongoing technical issues.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Frequent slowdowns and timeouts, and a non-functional website are among the key issues flagged by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the functioning of version 3 of the MCA 21 portal, ahead of the December 31 deadline for annual filings.
 
What is the government’s response to the issues raised by ICSI? 
Government sources, however, said several issues raised are due to a lack of awareness, even though technical issues are being resolved, including coordination with other government portals such as Bharat Kosh. “Version 3 is a very big endeavour and
Topics : economy tax
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon