ICSI flags glitches on MCA V3 portal as December 31 filing deadline nears

Frequent slowdowns and timeouts, and a non-functional website are among the key issues flagged by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the functioning of version 3 of the MCA 21 portal, ahead of the December 31 deadline for annual filings.

What is the government’s response to the issues raised by ICSI?

Government sources, however, said several issues raised are due to a lack of awareness, even though technical issues are being resolved, including coordination with other government portals such as Bharat Kosh. “Version 3 is a very big endeavour and