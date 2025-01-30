Business Standard

Home / Economy / News / In a bid to revamp ITIs, skill ministry de-affiliates 449,000 seats

In a bid to revamp ITIs, skill ministry de-affiliates 449,000 seats

In an order dated January 17, the directorate general of training (DGT) - apex organization under the MSDE to develop vocational training programs de- affiliated 449,000 seats in a total of 5,848 ITIs

MANUFACTURING, ITI
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

In a bid to improve quality, ensure accountability in the skilling ecosystem, and prepare the road map for the new scheme to upgrade industrial training institutes (ITIs), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has de-affiliated nearly half a million seats in ITIs across the country, as they had been lying vacant for six consecutive years between 2018 and 2023.
 
In an order dated January 17, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) — the apex organisation under MSDE to develop vocational training programmes — de-affiliated 449,000 seats in a total of 5,848 ITIs. These seats belonged to nearly 21,000
