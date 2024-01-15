Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Income tax benefits granted to 2,975 recognised startups: DPIIT

'The number of startups getting income tax benefits was 1,100 till March 2023 and now it has increased to 2,975 startups,' Joint Secretary, DPIIT Sanjiv told reporters

startups

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 2,975 government recognised startups have been granted income tax exemptions so far, a senior official said on Monday.
Under the Startup India , the government provides income tax exemption.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that as on December 31 last year, 1,17,254 startups have been recognised by the department.
"The number of startups getting income tax benefits was 1,100 till March 2023 and now it has increased to 2,975 startups," he told reporters here.
He added that they are in the process of formulating a standard operating procedure for examining and fast-tracking applications for granting eligibility certificates.
This certificate is required to claim tax exemptions.
The Startup India Action Plan was announced in 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

Quality workforce, investment in R&D essential to become 'developed nation'

German economy shrinks 0.3%, costly energy, higher interest rates to blame

Will interim Budget 2024 revive demand and investment?

Govt has remained dedicated to poor in last 10 years, says PM Modi

Topics : DPIIT Income tax collection Startup India Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon