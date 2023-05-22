close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies

Growth trends of sectors like real estate, financial services, mining and pharma to also be reviewed

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
tax
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move to ensure companies do not defer their tax liabilities for the financial year, the income-tax department has decided to keep a close watch on advance tax payments by analysing India Inc’s annual and quarterly balance sheets, as well as sectoral growth trends.
According to the I-T department’s central action plan for 2023-24, financial statements of top 100 listed companies published in their last published annual reports, and quarterly reports through the year, will be analysed. Based on this study, senior officials will monitor advance tax collections of their charges. The officials have also been asked to focus on “notes” and observations on financial accounts, if any.
The tax department, according to sources, will also review growth trends in some sectors like real estate, pharmaceuticals, steel, mining, financial institutions, and gems & jewellery. “It is pertinent to study the balance shee
Or

Also Read

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Meet the last advance tax deadline for FY23 to steer clear of penalties

Wealthy Indians reporting lower income, paying less tax: DSE study

Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts

GatiShakti: Govt looks to develop local areas via national masterplan

90% of sales at petrol pumps now with Rs 2,000 notes, up from 10%

Govt shouldn't roll out PLI for shoes, handicrafts, says think tank boss

RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

Private consumption, rural demand revival to drive growth in Apr-Jun: RBI

Topics : income-tax department advance tax payment India Inc

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies

tax
3 min read
Premium

GatiShakti: Govt looks to develop local areas via national masterplan

According to the government’s internal estimates, the Gati Shakti project will help sharply reduce the time taken for getting approvals for infrastructure projects — around 162 days from 600 days now, in some cases.
2 min read

90% of sales at petrol pumps now with Rs 2,000 notes, up from 10%

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Govt shouldn't roll out PLI for shoes, handicrafts, says think tank boss

MSMEs
2 min read

RBI bought $750 million on net basis from spot forex market in March

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India asks for $55-million funding in first call with Pandemic Fund

Pandemic Fund
4 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon