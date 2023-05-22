Income tax department to monitor advance tax payments by companies

The tax department, according to sources, will also review growth trends in some sectors like real estate, pharmaceuticals, steel, mining, financial institutions, and gems & jewellery. “It is pertinent to study the balance shee

According to the I-T department’s central action plan for 2023-24, financial statements of top 100 listed companies published in their last published annual reports, and quarterly reports through the year, will be analysed. Based on this study, senior officials will monitor advance tax collections of their charges. The officials have also been asked to focus on “notes” and observations on financial accounts, if any.