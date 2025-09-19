India records lowest solar-plus-storage tariff at MP Morena project

India witnessed the lowest-ever tariff for supply of power from a solar-plus-storage project on Friday, with the Madhya Pradesh government receiving tariffs as low as ₹2.73 and ₹2.79 per Kilowatt Hour (KwH) for the two units of its 440 Megawatt Morena Solar Park. The reverse bidding was continuing on Friday at press time.

It is the first time in India that a tariff below ₹3 per unit has been achieved for a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. It is also the first time that a project will provide the same level of supply — 220 Mw — during