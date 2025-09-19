Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India records lowest solar-plus-storage tariff at MP Morena project

India records lowest solar-plus-storage tariff at MP Morena project

The bidders included Acme Solar, Adani Renewable, AMPIN Energy, Apraava Energy, CEIGALL India, Dilip Buildcon, Engie, MB Power, NTPC Renewable Energy, Purvah Green, ReNew Solar, Serentica Renewables

RUMSL will provide land and internal power evacuation infrastructure as the Park Developer. | File Image

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

India witnessed the lowest-ever tariff for supply of power from a solar-plus-storage project on Friday, with the Madhya Pradesh government receiving tariffs as low as ₹2.73 and ₹2.79 per Kilowatt Hour (KwH) for the two units of its 440 Megawatt Morena Solar Park. The reverse bidding was continuing on Friday at press time.  
 
It is the first time in India that a tariff below ₹3 per unit has been achieved for a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. It is also the first time that a project will provide the same level of supply — 220 Mw —  during
