India, Asean discussing PSRs as part of bilateral trade deal review

The review of the trade deal between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) may see intense discussions on product-specific rules (PSRs) for value-addition norms on inbound shipments, greater market access for products and streamlining of non-tariff barriers, a person privy to the matter said.



While India-Asean trade entered into force from 2010 onwards, both sides aim to conclude the review and negotiations of the existing agreement by next year to make the deal more modern and upgrade it with changing times. Moreover, since the trade deal was signed over a decade ago, the ‘rules of origin’ norms