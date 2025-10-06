India, Chile aim to finalise CEPA by year-end after fast-track talks

India and Chile are trying to fast-track talks, hoping to finalise the comprehensive trade deal by the end of the year, a person aware of the matter said.

A team of officials from the department of commerce will be travelling to Santiago, Chile, on October 25 for the third round of negotiations.

“There have also been discussions on market access. The offer list has been finalised and will be soon exchanged — before the next round of talks (in October),” the person cited above told Business Standard. India is also looking at a separate chapter on critical minerals.

Both countries