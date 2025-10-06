Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Chile aim to finalise CEPA by year-end after fast-track talks

India, Chile aim to finalise CEPA by year-end after fast-track talks

Commerce officials to visit Santiago this month for third round of CEPA talks, with focus on critical minerals and expanded market access

India had signed a framework agreement on economic cooperation with the South American nations in January 2005, followed by a PTA in March 2006. An expanded PTA was subsequently signed in September 2016 and became effective from May 16, 2017.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

India and Chile are trying to fast-track talks, hoping to finalise the comprehensive trade deal by the end of the year, a person aware of the matter said. 
A team of officials from the department of commerce will be travelling to Santiago, Chile, on October 25 for the third round of negotiations. 
“There have also been discussions on market access. The offer list has been finalised and will be soon exchanged — before the next round of talks (in October),” the person cited above told Business Standard. India is also looking at a separate chapter on critical minerals. 
Both countries
