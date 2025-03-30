India crude imports hit record on Russian rebound, US oil, price dip

India’s overall crude imports reached a record in March as crude oil prices declined by around 6 percent in March and shipments of Russian oil rebounded from a 14-month low in February on expanding discounts, according to initial estimates derived from ship tracking data. HIgher imports reflect a growing dependence on overseas suppliers to meet domestic consumption, industry officials said.

Overall imports totalled a record 5.27 million bpd as Indian refiners added capacity this year while working their refineries at full capacity in the month this fiscal ends to show good results, , according to data from market intelligence agency