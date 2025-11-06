Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India diversifies petroleum exports as traditional buyers cut sourcing

India diversifies petroleum exports as traditional buyers cut sourcing

Move comes as traditional buyers of the country reduce imports

Among India’s major refineries, state-run firms such as IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum mainly cater to the domestic market, while private players like RIL and Nayara drive the country’s petroleum product exports.

Asit Ranjan MishraShubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

India is shifting its refined petroleum exports to newer destinations such as Jordan, Hong Kong, and Spain, as traditional buyers like the Netherlands, France, and Indonesia reduce their imports. 
The US stepped up pressure on India to halt purchases of discounted Russian crude oil after Donald Trump assumed office in January this year. On August 7, US President Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil, effective from August 27, doubling the total tariff to 50 per cent.  
The US has also urged the European Union to apply secondary sanctions on India, implicitly discouraging
