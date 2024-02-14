Sensex (    %)
                        
India-EFTA trade deal raises concerns on domestic access of generic drugs

Leaked IP chapter suggests potential hindrance to affordable medicine production

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

The proposed India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) trade deal’s recommendations under the leaked chapter on intellectual property (IP) are believed to hamper the production of cheap, life-saving generic medicines from India.

EFTA comprises four nations — Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

According to the international medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, Public Eye, and the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+), the draft IP chapter put out by an international trade portal, bilaterals.org, raises one of the key concerns: the proposal to introduce “data exclusivity”. This would delay the registration of generic versions

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

