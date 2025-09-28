India-EFTA agreement set to be launched on October 1 after long wait

The government is holding a mega event to launch the trade agreement between India and the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, which will come into force from October 1 after a one-and-half-year wait.

The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, key ministers from the EFTA nations, key government officials as well as several industry participants are expected to attend the programme, government officials said.

“The idea also is to ensure that industry stakeholders are aware of the deal and well-positioned to take