India-EFTA agreement set to be launched on October 1 after long wait

India-EFTA agreement set to be launched on October 1 after long wait

India's first European trade deal ensures $100 bn investment, tariff cuts, and potential for 1 million jobs over 15 years

In the case of EFTA nations, import tariffs are low, which means that for India, market access gains could be limited. This is the first deal that India has signed where market access is linked to investment.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

The government is holding a mega event to launch the trade agreement between India and the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, which will come into force from October 1 after a one-and-half-year wait. 
The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, key ministers from the EFTA nations, key government officials as well as several industry participants are expected to attend the programme, government officials said. 
“The idea also is to ensure that industry stakeholders are aware of the deal and well-positioned to take
