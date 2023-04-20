close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, EU to collaborate on drone regulation, air traffic management

Final agreement between two sides will enable exchange of data on flight plans

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Air traffic, airports, airlines, flights

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the European Union (EU) will share data on flights and develop regulatory standards for drones and urban air mobility, they said on Thursday.
The two sides, at the EU-India aviation summit, signed letters of intent for enhanced cooperation. The development comes amid investments and collaboration between two sides in aviation. Air India’s massive aircraft order and the launch of new flights between India and Europe have prompted the cooperation.

The Airports Authority of India and Eurocontrol will work closely to manage increasing air traffic. A final agreement  between the two sides will enable exchange of data on flight plans and profiles and improve airspace management.
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the European Aviation Safety Agency will work together to develop standards for drones and urban air mobility solutions such as electric-vertical take off and landing aircraft (eVTOL)

“We have a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework to ensure that drones and drone operations are safe, secure and green. We also have a U-space Regulation, which we updated recently, to ensure that drones are integrated safely within air space management. And earlier this year, we adopted the Drones Strategy 2.0, which proposes concrete actions to support the deployment of a drone ecosystem by 2030,” said Adina-Ioana Vălean, EU’s commissioner for transport, in an email response.
“I understand that India is also very advanced with drones, so there are plenty of opportunities to work closer together on regulatory and technical issues,” she said.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report

IndiGo Q3 preview: Airline to turn profitable amid healthy traffic, low ATF

More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train

Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport

India explores all options to deal with EU's proposed carbon border tax

Export of engineering goods to US grows by 6.8%, China's falls by 52.4%

BRICS surpass G7 GDP, India, China major economies with fast growth

GST evasion detection nearly doubles to Rs 1.01 trillion in FY23

India's economic growth seen stuck in low gear due to global slowdown: Poll


“Connectivity and innovation are two themes that we share with the European Union. We have shared ambitions and aligned objectives. I do believe there are several opportunities for win-win solutions between India and the EU in areas of air traffic management, infrastructure growth and host of innovation areas such as drones, eVTOL devices, hydrogen-powered vehicles,” said Rajiv Bansal, India’s civil aviation secretary.
Topics : Air traffic European Union Drones

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

India explores all options to deal with EU's proposed carbon border tax

Photo: Reuters
3 min read
Premium

Coal exports: Low quality, rising power consumption may be major hurdles

(Photo: Bloomberg)
6 min read

Export of engineering goods to US grows by 6.8%, China's falls by 52.4%

exports, imports, trade
4 min read

BRICS surpass G7 GDP, India, China major economies with fast growth

Xiamen: Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the group photo session at 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province in China, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. AP/PTI
2 min read

GST evasion detection nearly doubles to Rs 1.01 trillion in FY23

GST
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

World Bank
3 min read

Rs 6,000-crore National Quantum Mission gets Union Cabinet approval

Quantum Entanglement
3 min read

Govt plans to collaborate with influencers for better compliance

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
1 min read

India, UK hold first in-person financial dialogue meeting since 2017

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

GST evasion detection nearly doubles to Rs 1.01 trillion in FY23

GST
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon