Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:21 AM IST
Home / Economy / News / India firm on agriculture as US trade discussions enter crucial stage

India firm on agriculture as US trade discussions enter crucial stage

The ongoing in-person round of talks between New Delhi and Washington is crucial, considering that the end of the 90-day pause on the US's plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs on July 9

The Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on countries, including 26 per cent on India, on April 2.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

India has hardened its stance on issues related to the ‘sensitive’ agriculture sector, as negotiations for a trade deal with the United States (US) have entered a critical phase, according to a person familiar with the development. 
However, if the discussions fail, New Delhi should be prepared to face a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff that the US plans to impose after July 9, the person cited above told Business Standard.
  “The US is also in the process of negotiating deals with other countries. If those deals materialise, India may lose its comparative tariff advantage vis-à-vis other countries,” the
