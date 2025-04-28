India growth story largely intact amid turbulent times: FM Sitharaman

Amid a flurry of downgrades to India’s growth forecast by international agencies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has told the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) that the country’s economy is expected to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2025-26, supported by strong domestic consumption and investment demand despite global uncertainties.

In a written statement submitted to the advisory body of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week during the Spring Meeting— before her premature departure for India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack —Sitharaman said India’s inflation is likely to remain stable at around 4 per cent in FY26,