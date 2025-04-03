Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India Inc evaluates impact of Trump tariffs; shifts focus to local market

India Inc evaluates impact of Trump tariffs; shifts focus to local market

India Inc leaders say they are turning their attention inward, seeking fresh investment opportunities in domestic markets

trade, tarrif
Premium

Some of the large Indian conglomerates have made announcements of large investments in India including a $100 billion investment by the Adani Group and $120 billion by the Tatas

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the US President Donald Trump imposing steep reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, worried India Inc leaders are evaluating the impact on their businesses and the broader Indian economy, as well as the implications for their investments amid growing global uncertainty.
 
India Inc leaders say they are turning their attention inward, seeking fresh investment opportunities in domestic markets. “Reciprocal duty will likely have a significant impact on US consumers' purchasing power, and we will need to wait for some time to fully understand its effect on the US and global economies,” said Amit Agarwal, group chief financial officer,
Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Indian Economy Domestic markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon