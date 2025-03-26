Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Japan likely to sign Joint Crediting Mechanism pact in 2 months

India, Japan likely to sign Joint Crediting Mechanism pact in 2 months

Once finalised, carbon credits will be tracked through a registry, with joint committees managing projects and certifying credits issued based on reports

Puja Das New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

India and Japan are finalising the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to share emission reduction credits, with a memorandum of cooperation expected within two months, according to two government officials.
 
The JCM will facilitate the deployment of decarbonising technologies through Japanese investments, contributing to greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions and sustainable development under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.
 
Once finalised, carbon credits will be tracked through a registry, with joint committees managing projects and certifying credits issued based on reports. These credits will help both countries meet their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) — a climate action plan aimed at reducing emissions
Topics : Carbon emissions Japan trade

