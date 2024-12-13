Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India lays stress on 'transition period' for European Union green norms

India lays stress on 'transition period' for European Union green norms

India-EU FTA was launched in June 2022. Nine rounds of negotiations have already taken place

India-EU FTA
Premium

Representational Image

Shreya Nandi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has shared a “non-paper”, or discussion paper, with the European Union (EU) to convey New Delhi’s point of view regarding the disruption that will be created with the implementation of European regulations such as carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), deforestation, and due diligence, among others.  As a part of the non-paper — typically an informal document — India has emphasised on the need for a “transition period” before adhering to these regulations, a senior government official told Business Standard.  This is because India believes that it is crucial to keep in mind the principle of common but
Topics : European Union Carbon emissions India-EU India-EU Summit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon