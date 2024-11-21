India may land in top 5 with 12.7% growth in airline seat capacity

India is projected to see a 12.7 per cent growth in overall airline seat capacity in 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, ranking fifth among the top 20 countries with the highest seat capacity globally.

A study by global travel data provider OAG highlights that the four countries that have recovered faster than India include Saudi Arabia (growth of 17.1 per cent), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (15 per cent), Mexico (14.4 per cent), and Türkiye (12.3 per cent). However, even in 2024, nearly half of the top 20 countries still have not fully recovered to 2019 levels. These