India likely to surpass China in two-wheeler market share in CY24

India is projected to surpass China and catapult into becoming the world's largest two-wheeler nation in CY24, according to Counterpoint Research.

In CY24, India, with a global two-wheeler market share of 35 per cent, will take the top spot just ahead of China at 34 per cent. In CY23, China, with a global market share of 37 per cent, was well ahead of India at 32 per cent.

The projections are based on both electric as well as ICE-powered two-wheelers.

From India in CY23 the biggest player in the global two-wheeler sweepstakes was Hero Motocorp with a