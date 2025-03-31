India may offer zero import duty on auto components for US at BTA

As negotiations for the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States (US) are ongoing, India may propose a 0-1 per cent tariff on the import of automobile parts, if the US reduces its 25 per cent duty on the same, a senior official said.

The US, under the Donald Trump administration, last week imposed a 25 per cent tariff on the import of automobiles and certain automobile parts. While vehicle tariffs will come into force from April 3, the tariffs on import of auto parts will be effective no later than May 3.

“In automobiles, they are not ready