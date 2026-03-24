India ready for peak power demand, but supply, transmission risks remain

How strong are coal stocks ahead of peak summer demand? Pithead coal stock at Coal India mines grew to about 125.54 million tonnes (MT) as of March 18, 2026, compared with 106.78 MT on April 1, 2025. Singareni Collieries Company currently holds around 5.75 MT of coal stock in addition to 15.75 MT stock held by commercial mines. About 12 MT of coal is in transit and about 5.49 MT is at ports and goods-shed sidings. Further, power plants are already sitting on around 53.41 MT, enough for nearly 23 days at the current rate of consumption.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Sunday declared that “adequate coal supplies at all power plants will ensure no electricity shortage in India”. The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was reviewing the situation of the power and fertiliser sectors, along with the availability of crude oil, gas, and other petroleum products amid the West Asia conflict that has left most Asian nations scrambling to secure oil and gas supplies.

However, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad is confident of meeting the higher demand despite the West Asia crisis. “Gas-based power plants are used very less. So, the West Asia conflict will not have much impact. It will be taken care of with the new capacity addition. This year, a lot of power plants have been added, with more than 50,000 Mw capacity,” he said.

How is renewable capacity strengthening India’s power supply? In FY2026, as of January 31, 2026, India added a record 52.5 Gw of generation capacity from all sources, with over 39 Gw coming from renewable energy (RE). In fact, non-fossil sources now contribute over 50 per cent to the overall installed capacity of 520 Gw. Renewables, including solar, wind, small hydro, and biopower, contributed 16.64 per cent to the total electricity generated as of January 2026, according to data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the National Power Portal. That share rises to 29.4 per cent after adding nuclear and large hydro. According to a recent study by Moody’s Corp affiliate ICRA ESG Ratings, India’s apparel plants — which use energy-hungry power looms that contribute significantly to India’s exports — now draw about 28 per cent of their electricity needs from renewables.

“The country is reasonably placed to meet the anticipated peak demand in the summer of 2026,” said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner, Deloitte India. In addition to a large quantum of RE capacity, the incremental installed generation capacity includes 10,241 Mw in coal-based thermal power plants, 600 Mw in nuclear power plants, and 4,236 Mw in large hydro power projects, all of which will help in meeting peak demand in non-solar hours, he added.

“India’s growing renewable capacity, reliable conventional generation, and an increasingly active short-term electricity market allow the country to manage peak demand effectively,” said Tanya Rana, energy analyst (South Asia) at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

How does the short-term power market help manage demand? In fact, the short-term electricity market increasingly provides flexibility to manage surges. Total short-term transactions, including the deviation settlement mechanism, have risen from 66 billion units (BU) in FY10 to 238 BU in FY25. The volume of short-term electricity transactions as a percentage of total electricity generation varied from 8.9 per cent to 13.03 per cent during the period.

Additionally, ahead of the peak season, the government has issued orders for blending imported coal and activating gas-based power generation to manage evening peak load. India is also considering invoking an emergency clause to force thermal power plants that use imported coal to maximise output ahead of summer after the West Asia conflict hit gas supplies, as per some reports.

However, current geopolitical conditions continue to pose a threat to the fossil fuel supply chain. “Fossil fuel supply risks, including disruptions in coal, oil, or gas due to geopolitical tensions or operational constraints, can affect conventional generation,” Rana cautioned.

Maximising usage of available thermal power plants is expected to mitigate concerns over gas-based power plants’ operations, say experts. Rajeev Juneja, president, PHDCCI, said: “The country’s energy basket is well insulated from import dependence for the coming season. India has enough stock of coal to meet its power requirements for the ensuing months.”

What risks could disrupt India’s peak power supply? But other challenges to meeting peak summer power demand remain. For one, coal imports have declined this year. Non-coking coal imports fell to 127.8 MT during April–January FY26 from 141.18 MT in the same period last fiscal, while total coal imports dropped 4.2 per cent to 213.1 MT, according to data compiled by mjunction services, a B2B ecommerce platform. Rising shipping prices may continue to keep import levels subdued, mjunction said.

Second, India continues to face challenges with transmission networks for non-fossil sources, leading to curtailment of RE production, which limits the effective availability of power in high-demand regions.

A growing mismatch between demand patterns and supply availability is another issue. There are two demand peaks — one in the afternoon and another in the evening — which become hard to meet as solar generation declines through the afternoon. “India is increasingly witnessing dual peaks. The evening peak is particularly challenging, as solar generation declines sharply just when cooling demand remains high, placing significant pressure on coal- and hydro-based generation,” Rana said.

In such a situation, limited smart metering and energy storage infrastructure reduce the grid’s flexibility to respond quickly to sudden demand spikes. Extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, can further push demand unexpectedly, increasing the risk of short-term stress. On the demand side, the summer this year is expected to be hotter because of the El Nino effect, which is expected to intensify between May and July, and can disrupt the monsoon, critical to cooling India. A weaker monsoon will also affect hydropower generation, adding to the demand-supply imbalance.

What role will states play in managing peak demand? While India has adequate capacity at the national level, states will play an important role in effectively meeting peak demand, given that they are responsible for demand management, distribution, and grid readiness. “To manage rising peaks, states will need to accelerate energy storage and green hydrogen deployment, strengthen demand-side management, and improve system flexibility to better align consumption with renewable generation, particularly during critical evening hours and extreme weather events,” Rana said.