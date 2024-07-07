India plans geological mapping and mineral exploration in Zambia

India is planning to finalise a pact with Zambia on geological mapping and mineral exploration in the resource-rich African nation endowed with precious stones, copper, zinc, nickel, gold, and cobalt. This initiative aims at securing access to these resources and bolstering bilateral ties.

Last month, a delegation from the Ministry of Mines met with Zambian officials to initiate negotiations. “We have discussed cooperation in geological mapping and mineral exploration with the Zambian government and are confident of signing a pact soon,” a government official said.

Through geological mapping and mineral exploration in Zambia, India seeks to gain a better