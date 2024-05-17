Business Standard
India's consumption story is yet to annihilate caste discrimination

Ages-old bias could also be affecting what traditionally deprived communities earn

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

When Babasaheb Ambedkar returned to Baroda during the First World War after studying in the United States and in London, he could not find a hotel that would lend him a room. He lied about his caste identity so that he may have accommodation, only to be thrown out after the ruse was discovered.

A paying customer was turned down for his caste. Is caste shaping India’s consumption story a hundred years later? The country is set to overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest consumption market in the world in 2024, according to a recent report by
First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

