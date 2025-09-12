Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's external debt rose at fastest pace in 7 years in FY25: Report

India's external debt rose at fastest pace in 7 years in FY25: Report

The dollar-terms growth significantly outpaced the 6.4 per cent uptick recorded in FY24, when external debt had touched $663.8 billion

g-sec, mutual fund, debt fund
premium

A stronger US dollar contributed valuation gains of $5.3 billion. Excluding this effect, the rise in debt over the year would have been $72.9 billion instead of $67.5 billion as of March 2025, the report noted.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s external debt increased 10.1 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25) to $736.3 billion, marking the fastest expansion in seven years in dollar terms. In rupee terms, the debt stock climbed to ₹63 trillion, reflecting a 13 per cent growth and an addition of ₹7.3 trillion, according to the External Debt Status Report 2024-2025 released by the Union Finance Ministry.  
The dollar-terms growth significantly outpaced the 6.4 per cent uptick recorded in FY24, when external debt had touched $663.8 billion. The FY25 external debt growth was the highest in seven years in rupee terms as well. In FY18, external debt had
Topics : Indian Economy external debt Finance Ministry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon