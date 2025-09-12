India's external debt rose at fastest pace in 7 years in FY25: Report

India’s external debt increased 10.1 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25) to $736.3 billion, marking the fastest expansion in seven years in dollar terms. In rupee terms, the debt stock climbed to ₹63 trillion, reflecting a 13 per cent growth and an addition of ₹7.3 trillion, according to the External Debt Status Report 2024-2025 released by the Union Finance Ministry.

The dollar-terms growth significantly outpaced the 6.4 per cent uptick recorded in FY24, when external debt had touched $663.8 billion. The FY25 external debt growth was the highest in seven years in rupee terms as well. In FY18, external debt had