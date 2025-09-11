Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Asia Cup 2025: BAN win the toss; opt to bowl first
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Both Bangladesh and Hong Kong will eye a maiden win in Asia Cup 2025 when they come face to face today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Bangladesh are starting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign today against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, aiming for a confident start to their continental journey. The coin flip of the match went in Bangladesh's way who invited Hong Kong to bat first. For the Tigers, this opening clash presents a chance to settle quickly before facing tougher group-stage challenges against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
Hong Kong, meanwhile, enters the contest under pressure after a crushing 94-run defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Their batting unit faltered badly, finishing on 94 for nine, with only two players reaching double figures. The bowlers, too, struggled, conceding heavily in the final overs, and they will need a sharp turnaround to compete against Bangladesh.
For Bangladesh, the Asia Cup has historically been about promise without reward. Despite reaching three finals (2012, 2016, 2018), they remain without a title. This time, Litton Das leads the side for the first time in a major continental event. His dual role as captain and wicketkeeper-batter adds stability to a squad blending experience with youthful energy. Towhid Hridoy provides middle-order firepower, while Mustafizur Rahman’s variations and Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s disciplined new-ball spells give the bowling attack depth. Nurul Hasan’s return further strengthens options in both batting and keeping.
Momentum also favours Bangladesh, who arrive on the back of three consecutive series wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. With confidence high and preparations solid, they will look to start strong, while Hong Kong’s priority will be damage control and restoring belief after a bruising defeat.
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong playing 11
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib
Hong Kong playing 11 (probable): Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast:
The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming:
The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in Asia Cup 2025 here.
7:37 PM
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Hong Kong's playing 11 for the match
Hong Kong playing 11: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal
7:32 PM
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win the toss
Bangladesh win the toss and opted to bowl first.
7:20 PM
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Toss timing
The toss for the Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will take place at 7:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
7:10 PM
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-head record
Bangladesh and Hong Kong have met only once before today in T20Is and it was Hong Kong who emerged victorious in the match.
6:57 PM
Bangladesh vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup 2025 Group B match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong. Both teams will be looking for their first win, the only difference being that Bangladesh will be starting their campaign today, while Hong Kong are coming off a 94-run loss against Afghanistan in the tournament opener. But which of these two teams will walk away with the win today? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:58 PM IST