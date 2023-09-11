Confirmation

India's increasing bet on Africa for trade and investments, shows data

Total trade between African nations and India was almost $100 billion in 2022-23

Trade

Trade (ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA)

Samreen Wani New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
India is entwined with Africa in terms of trade and investments, having become one of the largest sources of investment in the continent, accounting for $14 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) outflows as of 2021, according to the latest United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2023.

The African Union -- a continental union of 55 African countries -- was formally inducted into the G20 last week.

Additional data from the department of economic affairs reveals a skew in investments. The data is cumulative since 2000, and thus show different numbers from UNCTAD statistics, but can be considered broadly indicative of the trend.


 

Topics : India-Africa trade India trade policy Investment

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

