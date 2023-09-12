India's inflation higher than peers; global prices hit a two-year low

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg
Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city
Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan
Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600
Gold prices jump by Rs 100, silver falls by Rs 700, trading at Rs 76,200/kg
Corporate capital expenditure fell two quarters in a row, says report
Chicken leg imports will continue to attract 100% duty, says govt
India, US to set up mechanism to enable steel exports at concessional rates
Festive cheer dispels blue-collar blues; 75% more gig jobs to be created
Pakistan's debt servicing heads towards record PKR 8 trn as rate hike looms