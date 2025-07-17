India's long overdue low-carbon development plan likely to see light

India is planning to announce its first nationwide long-term, low-carbon development strategy later this year, something that major emitters like China, Europe, and the United States have in place, according to a senior official involved in the climate plan.

The country’s emission-mitigation plan, which begins in 2040 and stretches till 2070, the deadline for “zero emission”, will be underpinned by the first set of official numbers to be released by a top committee constituted by the NITI Aayog in April last year, offering multiple scenarios for transitioning to net zero by 2070 from 2040 onwards, the official said.

The climate