India's market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio third-highest despite correction

The current ratio is slightly lower than the all-time high ratio of 154 per cent at the end of September this year. It is the highest on record after December 2007 and September

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

The ratio of market capitalisation to gross domestic product (GDP) in India remains elevated despite the recent correction in the equities markets. It was 147.5 per cent on Tuesday, 56 per cent higher than the 10-year average of 94 per cent.
 
The current ratio is slightly lower than the all-time high ratio of 154 per cent at the end of September this year. It is the highest on record after December 2007 and September. 
The combined market capitalisation of all BSE companies is up around 24 per cent in the past 12 months compared to 9.5 per cent year-on-year growth
