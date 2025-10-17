India's crude oil import bill declines 15% in H1FY26 on low prices

Owing to lower international rates, India’s crude oil import bill dropped 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $60.7 billion in the first half (April-September) of 2025-26 (H1FY26). The country’s crude oil import bill stood at $71.2 billion in H1FY25, according to data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Lower crude oil import bill is on account of falling prices this year due to oversupply in the market as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Opec+) has been increasing supplies. The Indian basket crude price averaged $69.61 per barrel (bbl) during September, as against $73.69/bbl last year.

India’s