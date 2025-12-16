India's exports to China see 90% growth to $2.2 billion in November

Outbound shipments from India to China grew by nearly a third to $12.22 billion during April-November of 2025-26 (FY26), signalling early signs of a shift in sourcing away from the American market. China is India’s fourth-largest export destination, accounting for 4 per cent of the country’s total exports.

In November alone, exports to China witnessed 90 per cent growth to $2.2 billion. While disaggregated data for November is not available, during the April-October period, the growth was driven by sharp increases in exports across key sectors such as petroleum products, electronics goods, and marine products.

The trend in growth in