India's perpetual sugar glut needs ethanol and export support

India's annual per capita sugar consumption, according to some industry players, of around 21 kg, is modest compared to other major economies.

There is a supply crunch for it this season but sugar will be among the food commodities that will be in surplus in the country until 2047-48, as per recent projections.

The projections, made in a report by a working group of the NITI Aayog, said that sugar supply overtook demand by 3 million tonnes in 2011-12 and will continue at that level till 2035-36. By 2047-48, sugar and related products' supplies will outstrip demand by nearly 6 million tonnes.

The NITI Aayog's assumptions are based on a 'Business as Usual' scenario where overall food demand grows at an annual