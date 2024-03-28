India's rapidly expanding gig economy: Do we really understand it?

Raman Mann, 41, took to driving a cab for an application-based aggregator in Delhi last August after he was laid off as a security guard. Rizul Khan, 24, delivers packages for a food delivery platform in Noida.



They are drops in the ever swelling ocean of India’s gig and platform economy, which is estimated to have 8 million workers and expected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30, according to a NITI Aayog report released in 2022. Another study, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in association with human resource firm Randstad India, in 2023,