Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's rapidly expanding gig economy: Do we really understand it?

NITI Aayog report defined gig workers as those engaged in livelihoods outside the traditional employer-employee arrangement and classified them into platform and non-platform-based workers

Gig workers
Premium

Representational Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
Raman Mann, 41, took to driving a cab for an application-based aggregator in Delhi last August after he was laid off as a security guard. Rizul Khan, 24, delivers packages for a food delivery platform in Noida.
 
They are drops in the ever swelling ocean of India’s gig and platform economy, which is estimated to have 8 million workers and expected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30, according to a NITI Aayog report released in 2022. Another study, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in association with human resource firm Randstad India, in 2023,

Also Read

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Swiggy raises platform fee by 50% to Rs 3 on food delivery orders

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

Swiggy revenue jumps 45% to Rs 8,625 cr in FY23, loss widens to Rs 4,179 cr

Gig workers in e-commerce companies yet to get platform to voice concerns

BS Manthan: Can't have one-size-fits-all trade policy, says Piyush Goyal

BS Manthan: 'India should chart own path to shed West's China-plus tag'

Core sector growth bounces back to a three-month high in February

States, Union Territories plans to borrow up to Rs 2.5 trn in Q1FY25

Govt's gross liabilities rise to Rs 160.69 trillion at Dec-end: FinMin

Topics : The gig economy Gig economy in India gig economy central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon