India's steel industry faces challenges as Chinese exports continue to rise

India’s finished steel imports surged 41.3 per cent to 4.7 million tonnes (mt) in the first half of this financial year compared to the same period last year. Country-wise data for the first five months show China continues to lead the pack with the largest share in total finished steel imports with 30.5 per cent.



As Dragon Land grapples with economic challenges, it is becoming an increasing concern for the steel industry, impacting not only India but the entire world. Beijing’s latest measures to boost the economy and the beleaguered property sector are unlikely to fix the