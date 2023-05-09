close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar begins operations

Multi-modal project to slash northeast logistics costs and time in half, says minister

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
port
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar began operations on Tuesday after Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received the first vessel at the port, which was flagged off from Kolkata five days ago.
“This will promote trade connectivity and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region, and will help boost the economic development of northeast states under Act East policy of the government," Sonowal said at the event. 
“I am confident that the Sittwe port will act as the gateway of India to Southeast Asia, ushering growth and progress,” he said.
Or

Also Read

Kaladan project: India flags off shipment for Sittwe Port in Myanmar

Adani Ports completes sale of Myanmar Port at discounted price of $30 mn

India seized 833 kg gold worth Rs 405 cr in FY22, highest from Myanmar

Gujarat Pipavav Port nears 52-week high; stock surges 18% in one month

Board formed to fix tariff at major ports, PPP dispute resolution

India pressing EU for recognition of carbon certificates for MSMEs

Money for mining the seas: India considers political and financial risks

Give details of tech, R&D proposals to expert group: Cab sec to ministries

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imported optical fibre

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

Topics : Myanmar India-Myanmar Transportation

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India pressing EU for recognition of carbon certificates for MSMEs

carbon tax
4 min read
Premium

Money for mining the seas: India considers political and financial risks

Photo: Wikipedia
4 min read

Give details of tech, R&D proposals to expert group: Cab sec to ministries

Technology, 5G, USB-C, Smartphone, Repair, Apps
3 min read

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imported optical fibre

optical fibre, bharat net, bharatnet, broadband, internet, technology, cable
2 min read

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

nirmala sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

consumer market, airlines, Indian economy
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon