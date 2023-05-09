India's strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar begins operations

India’s strategically important Sittwe Port in Myanmar began operations on Tuesday after Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received the first vessel at the port, which was flagged off from Kolkata five days ago.
“This will promote trade connectivity and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region, and will help boost the economic development of northeast states under Act East policy of the government," Sonowal said at the event.
“I am confident that the Sittwe port will act as the gateway of India to Southeast Asia, ushering growth and progress,” he said.
