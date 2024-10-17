Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's trade with Africa may take a hit if Iran-Israel conflict escalates

India's trade with Africa may take a hit if Iran-Israel conflict escalates

The commerce department is closely tracking the conflict between Iran and Israel and any development related to the same is under its radar

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

A further escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel will not only put India’s exports to West Asia at risk, but also impact trade with Africa.

Government officials said that exports to Africa will take a hit since a substantial amount of outbound shipments are routed from the UAE – a key transshipment hub to that region.

India exports 10 per cent of its goods to Africa, valued at $13.9 billion during the first seven months of this financial year.

