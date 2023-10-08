India, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on grid connection and green hydrogen

India and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for grid interconnections, green/clean hydrogen, and the supply chain for the same. The MoU was signed by the union minister for power and new & renewable energy, R K Singh, and the minister of energy, Government of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh.

"This MoU aims to establish a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection; exchange of electricity during peak times and emergencies; co-development of projects; co-production of green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy; and also establishing secure, reliable and resilient supply chains of materials used in the green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy sector," a statement from the ministry of power read.

Singh, who is participating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week 2023, urged the MENA countries to join the Global Biofuel Alliance to bolster international cooperation in sustainable biofuels and fully harness the potential of the Alliance.