close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

India, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on grid connection and green hydrogen

Singh urged the MENA countries to join the Global Biofuel Alliance to bolster international cooperation in sustainable biofuels and fully harness the potential of the Alliance

RK Singh

Union Minister R K Singh

Shreya Jai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for grid interconnections, green/clean hydrogen, and the supply chain for the same. The MoU was signed by the union minister for power and new & renewable energy, R K Singh, and the minister of energy, Government of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on the sidelines of the MENA Climate Week in Riyadh.

"This MoU aims to establish a general framework for cooperation between the two countries in the field of electrical interconnection; exchange of electricity during peak times and emergencies; co-development of projects; co-production of green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy; and also establishing secure, reliable and resilient supply chains of materials used in the green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy sector," a statement from the ministry of power read.

Singh, who is participating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week 2023, urged the MENA countries to join the Global Biofuel Alliance to bolster international cooperation in sustainable biofuels and fully harness the potential of the Alliance.

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

Attack on Israel may boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets, say analysts

British delegation to commence next round of India-UK FTA talks on Oct 9

CII business confidence index rises to 3 quarter high of 67.1 in Q2

Why there are so few women in banking

Mobile phone exports from India almost double to $5.5 bn till Aug in FY24

Topics : India Saudi Arabia India-Saudi Arabia Supply chain Riyadh RK Singh

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon